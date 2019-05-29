German online classifieds firm Scout24 eyes Ebay parts - CEO

MUNICH, May 29 (Reuters) - Scout24 is interested in acquiring certain parts of Ebay’s classifieds business, Chief Executive Tobias Hartmann said, adding that he was interested in Ebay’s car and real estate classifieds operations.

“We are operating in a market where acquisition opportunities are rare. But we will focus on markets and countries where we already have a presence,” Hartmann told Reuters.

Under pressure from activist investor Elliott, Ebay is exploring shedding some assets and is working with Goldman Sachs as its advisor, people familiar with the matter said, but no process has formally kicked off.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.