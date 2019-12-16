Funds News
Scout24 set to sell AutoScout24 unit to Hellman & Friedman - source

MUNICH, Dec 16 (Reuters) - German classifieds group Scout24 is set to sell its cars division AutoScout24 to private equity investor Hellman & Friedman, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters on Monday.

Scout24, which reluctantly initiated the sale process under pressure from activist investor Elliott, in October selected three private equity firms - Permira, Apax and Hellman & Friedman - to take part in the final round of the auction.

Sources familiar with the process have said AutoScout could fetch 2-2.3 billion euros ($2.2-2.5 billion).

The planned sale to Hellman & Friedman on Monday was first reported by Bloomberg.

$1 = 0.9073 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Sabine Wollrab and Michelle Martin

