Scout24 attracts interest for car unit from Auto1 - sources

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German online classifieds company Scout24 AG has received but rejected an expression of interest for one of its units from a peer, people close to the matter said.

German used-car dealing platform Auto1 reached out to Scout24, seeking a deal for the firm’s cars classified unit, the sources said, adding that no firm offer has been made and that Scout24 currently has no plans to sell or merge the unit.

Auto1 was not immediately available for comment while Scout24 declined to comment.

“There were informal talks, and Scout24 made it clear that they see no upside in splitting itself in two and divesting one of the units,” one of the sources said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, additional reporting by Jörn Poltz, editing by Tassilo Hummel)