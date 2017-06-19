FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Background screening lawsuit can proceed, N.J. judge rules
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 19, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 2 months ago

Background screening lawsuit can proceed, N.J. judge rules

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Arizona risk management company Early Warning Services must face a lawsuit accusing it of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act by failing to disclose that it wrongly reported former bank employees as having been fired for fraud, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in New Jersey rejected Early Warning's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying individuals have a statutory right to the information the company reports so they can dispute any errors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rOft8o

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.