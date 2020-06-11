3rd Circuit revives ineffective-counsel claim by Scripps heir

A federal appeals court on Wednesday gave Michael Scripps, an heir to the Detroit branch of the Scripps family fortune, another chance to attack his 2013 wire fraud sentence for embezzling millions of dollars from his mother and autistic uncle.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived Scripps’ claim of ineffective assistance of counsel during his 2015 direct appeal and remanded the case to the U.S. District Court in Philadelphia, which had denied his motion for a new sentence without a hearing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cRX8P6