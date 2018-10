Oct 25 (Reuters) - ScS Group Plc said it would stop trading from all its 27 concessions within the House of Fraser brand by the end of January, after the concessions accounted for a 52.5 percent decline in like-for-like orders.

The furniture retailer said the House of Fraser concessions business accounted for 2.7 percent of its order intake for the 12 weeks ended Oct. 20. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)