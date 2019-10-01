RPT-Retailer ScS suffers trading hit from Brexit angst, heat wave

(Repeats with no change to text or headline)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Sofa and carpet retailer ScS Group Plc on Tuesday said it had started fiscal 2020 on rocky ground as ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Britain and soaring temperatures over the August bank holiday weekend hit orders.

ScS, which stands for “Sofa Carpet Specialist”, said its like-for-like order intake fell 7.6% for the period between July 28 and Sept 29.

“We remain conscious of the impending Brexit deadline, and the impact this may have on the market, consumer confidence and the wider economy,” Chief Executive Officer David Knight said.

However, ScS reported higher sales and profit for the 52 weeks ended July 27. ($1 = 0.8147 pounds)