Cynosure defeats surgeons' lawsuit over SculpSure body-sculpting device

Massachusetts medical device maker Cynosure has defeated a proposed nationwide class action by plastic surgeons and medical spas alleging that it falsely claimed its laser fat-reduction device SculpSure was effective and pain free.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in Boston rejected claims that Cynosure breached an implied warranty that SculpSure was fit for its ordinary use, ruling that Cynosure disclaimed any implied warranty in purchase agreements each plaintiff signed.

