China's SDIC Power confirms intention to float on London Stock Exchange

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chinese power generation group SDIC Power Holdings launched plans to offer global depositary receipts in London on Tuesday, saying it expects to complete the deal in December this year.

The Shanghai-listed company said the London offering, which comes under the London-Shanghai Connect scheme, will represent up to 10% of the total ordinary share capital of the company.

Goldman Sachs, UBS and HSBC are the joint global coordinators on the transaction. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Louise Heavens)