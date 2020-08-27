Britain's RWS agrees all-share merger with SDL

Aug 27 (Reuters) - British group RWS Holdings said on Thursday it has agreed an all-share deal with SDL that values the latter at 854 million pounds ($1.13 billion), to create the world’s largest language services and software company.

SDL shareholders will receive 1.2246 new RWS shares in exchange for each SDL share they hold. The terms value SDL at 907 pence a share, a 52% premium to its closing price on Aug. 26. ($1 = 0.7539 pounds) (Reporting by Jasmine I S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)