The Southern District of New York prosecutor who led the case against former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner has moved back to private practice at Covington & Burling, the firm said Wednesday.

Amanda Kramer will be a partner in Covington’s white collar defense and investigations practice group, based in New York, the firm said in a statement.

