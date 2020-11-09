Former SDNY chief counsel Craig Stewart lands back at Arnold & Porter

Noted criminal and civil litigator Craig Stewart is back home at Arnold & Porter, the firm said Monday. A onetime head of the firm's New York office who joined in 1998, Stewart left in March 2019 to serve as chief counsel to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, before President Trump fired Berman from the Southern District of New York in June. Stewart is rejoining Arnold & Porter's white-collar defense and investigations practice as a partner in New York. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2JLxpPr