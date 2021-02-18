Indonesian banking regulator says Sea Group's Shopee has acquired Bank BKE

JAKARTA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK) said on Thursday that Sea Group’s e-commerce arm Shopee had acquired Indonesian lender Bank Kesejahteraan Ekonomi (Bank BKE) with the aim of transforming it into a digital bank.

OJK official Anung Herlianto said that Shopee, Southeast Asia’s largest e-commerce platform, has yet to make an official application with the banking regulators to transform Bank BKE into a digital institution, but they are “currently preparing the infrastructure to do so.” (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Martin Petty)