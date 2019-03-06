Singapore's Sea Ltd prices follow-on offer at $22.50 per ADS

March 6 (Reuters) - Singapore-based digital entertainment company Sea Ltd said it has priced its follow-on offering at $22.50 per American depositary share (ADS), valuing the total size of the issue at $1.35 billion.

The offering of 60 million ADSs was set at about 6.5 percent discount to the stock’s last close of $24.06 on the New York Stock Exchange.

All the ADSs to be sold in the offering were offered by Sea, with an overallotment option of 9 million ADSs, the company said in a statement dated March 5.

Last week, the company had said it was planning to sell 50 million ADSs, with principal shareholder Tencent Holdings indicating an interest in purchasing $50 million of the offering.

Two entities – affiliated with Tencent Holdings and another with the company’s directors - are expected to purchase an aggregate of 6.3 million ADSs, Sea Ltd said, indicating a total size of $141.8 million.

Sea intends to use the proceeds to fund expansion, among other things. (Reporting by Aditya Soni and Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)