Singapore online gaming firm Sea Ltd revenue rises 4 pct
#Market News
November 21, 2017 / 11:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore online gaming firm Sea Ltd revenue rises 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sea Ltd, a Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce firm, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue.

The company, which made its U.S. debut last month and is backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd, said its net loss widened to $132.8 million, or 75 cents per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $65.6 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $94.1 million from $90.5 million. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
