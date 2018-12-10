Energy
December 10, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Seacrest-backed UK oil firm about to sell 'material' stakes in fields

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) -

* Oil firm Azinor Catalyst has “received a Letter of Intent for the acquisition of material non-operated interests in three exploration wells planned for 2019 on Catalyst’s Boaz, Goose and Hinson prospects,” it said on Monday.

* Azinor Catalyst, backed by private equity firm Seacrest and a candidate for a stock market listing, sold 50 percent of its Agar-Plantain oilfields in the British North Sea to Cairn Energy in June.

* The three prospects it is looking to sell part of hold unrisked prospective resources of 495 million barrels of oil equivalent, Azinor said.

* It did not name the prospective buyers. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)

