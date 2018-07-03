Seadrill eyes listing of new shares in Oslo for end-July

OSLO, July 3 (Reuters) -

* Offshore drilling rig contractor Seadrill emerges from U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with effective date July 2

* Seadrill’s old shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Oslo Stock Exchange are suspended and cancelled

* Company plans to continue the dual listing with its new shares starting to trade on NYSE on July 3

* Seadrill expects new shares to start trading in Oslo towards the end of July 2018 or early August 2018, subject to the relevant approvals

* Sparebank 1 Markets estimates Seadrill’s net asset value (NAV) at $2.5 billion and its initial market capitalisation of $840 million, based on the implied value of the new equity issue of $200 million for 23.8 percent stake

* Seadrill raised more than $1 billion in new capital by issuing new equity and $880 in new secured notes