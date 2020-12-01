Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bankruptcy News

Seadrill Partners seeks bankruptcy protection

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Seadrill Partners LLC, a company closely affiliated with oil rig group Seadrill Ltd , said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as a means to restructure its debt.

“The company intends to use the bankruptcy process to ensure that all customer, vendor and employee obligations are met without interruption and to complete a consensual restructuring of its debt,” Seadrill Partners said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up