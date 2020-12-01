Seadrill Partners seeks bankruptcy protection

OSLO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Seadrill Partners LLC, a company closely affiliated with oil rig group Seadrill Ltd , said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as a means to restructure its debt.

“The company intends to use the bankruptcy process to ensure that all customer, vendor and employee obligations are met without interruption and to complete a consensual restructuring of its debt,” Seadrill Partners said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)