Oil rig company Seadrill's Chairman John Fredriksen to step down

OSLO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Seadrill’s chairman, billionaire investor John Fredriksen, will step down from his post with immediate effect, the company said on Thursday, while reporting third-quarter earnings that exceeded its own previous guidance.

Fredriksen, 75, who is also Seadrill’s top shareholder, said his support for the oil rig company remains unchanged. He will be replaced by Glen Ole Roedland, who has worked in shipping, oil, gas and other industries, the company said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)