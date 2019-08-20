Seadrill Q2 core profit beats company's own forecast

OSLO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Seadrill’s core earnings for the second quarter exceeded the company’s own guidance, and are set to rise in the third, the Oslo and New York-listed oil drilling rig operator said on Tuesday.

The company, controlled by Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen, reported $69 million in quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), beating the $55 million forecast it made in May. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)