UPDATE 1-Seadrill says rig market recovery slowed down, debt talks continue

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Offshore drilling firm Seadrill said on Thursday the recent recovery of rig markets had slowed at the start of 2020, and that discussions with creditors on how to handle its massive debts would continue.

The company booked $39 million in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the fourth quarter, in line with its own guidance of $40 million made late last year.

“We have seen a broad-based market recovery through 2019 ... The pace of the recovery has slowed as we enter 2020, however we expect to see continued improvement as the year progresses,” Seadrill Chief Executive Anton Dibowitz said in a statement.

Expanding rapidly in the years leading up to a 2014 collapse in oil prices, Seadrill was left with dozens of idled drilling rigs and billions of dollars in debt.

The Oslo and New York listed firm said last November it had started talks with its bank creditors over $5.7 billion of loans, just 16 months after emerging from multi-year bankruptcy procedings under U.S. Chapter 11 regulations.

“We have been engaged in a productive dialogue with the lead banks throughout the fourth quarter and into 2020 and we expect to provide a fuller update at the appropriate time,” Dibowitz said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)