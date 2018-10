Oct 15 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, throwing into doubt the future of the century-old retailer that once dominated U.S. malls but has withered in the age of internet shopping.

Sears listed assets in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion and liabilities in the range of $10 billion to $50 billion, according to a court filing. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)