a month ago
CORRECTED-Sears Canada seeks court nod to restructure; to suspend some payments
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 12:39 PM / a month ago

CORRECTED-Sears Canada seeks court nod to restructure; to suspend some payments

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to remove reference of payments being suspended to suppliers and landlords)

July 6 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc on Thursday sought court approval for its restructuring efforts, two weeks after the Canadian retailer filed for creditor protection.

The company also said it would suspend some retirement benefits for its employees.

Sears Canada said it also sought court approval for a sale and investment solicitation process.

The company set Oct. 4 as the deadline to obtain court approval of successful bids, while the company's sale and investment solicitation process has an expected completion date of Oct. 25.

Sears Canada sought creditor protection on June 22 after suffering a steady decline in sales due to competition from big-box retailers and online merchants. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

