Sears Canada seeks court approval to liquidate all assets
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 4:50 PM / 10 days ago

Sears Canada seeks court approval to liquidate all assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bankrupt Sears Canada, along with some of its units, said on Tuesday it is seeking court approval to liquidate all of its remaining stores and assets.

The retailer said it will apply to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and expects a hearing on Oct. 13.

Last month, Sears Canada had asked a court to extend creditor protection by another month so it can finish negotiating a deal to sell its assets, while still operating in the country. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
