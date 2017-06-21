FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Sears Canada preparing to seek creditor protection - source
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2017 / 1:22 AM / 2 months ago

Sears Canada preparing to seek creditor protection - source

John Tilak

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

A Sears Canada representative was not immediately available for comment.

The business may be sold off in pieces after the court filing which will likely lead to liquidation, the person said.

The company had last week said it was exploring strategic options, including a sale of the company, following years of declining sales.

The company's sales have fallen every quarter since it was spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012.

Sears Canada, much like Sears Holdings, now its fourth-largest shareholder, has struggled for years to remain relevant to shoppers who have switched to stores that keep up with fast-changing fashion trends.

Bloomberg had earlier reported on the company preparing to seek court protection against creditors. (bloom.bg/2tLqg4s) (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.