April 23 (Reuters) - Sears Holding Corp said it received a letter from Eddie Lampert’s ESL Investments Inc, suggesting that the retailer should divest all or a portion of its Kenmore brand, Sears Home Improvement and the PartsDirect businesses.

The company said ESL’s letter also mentioned that it would be interested in participating as a buyer, if the company determines to pursue a divesture. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)