September 13, 2018 / 8:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Kmart owner Sears reports 26 pct drop in quarterly sales

1 Min Read

(Corrects net loss to $250 million from $240 million in paragraph 2)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp reported a 25.6 percent fall in second-quarter sales on Thursday, as the company shut more stores to combat declining foot traffic in brick-and-mortar outlets.

The parent company of the Sears department stores and Kmart discount chain said net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $508 million, or $4.68 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 4 from $250 million, or $2.33 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $3.18 billion from $4.28 billion. (Reporting by Soundarya J and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

