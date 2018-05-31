FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
May 31, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sears first-quarter revenue falls 31 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp reported a 31.2 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the struggling department store operator continued to close underperforming Kmart and Sears outlets.

The retailer reported a net loss attributable to the company of $424 million, or $3.93 per share, in the first quarter ended May 5, compared to a profit of $245 million, or $2.29 per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter had a $492 million benefit related to the sale of Sears’ Craftsman brand.

Revenue fell to $2.89 billion from $4.2 billion in the reported quarter. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.