Sears Canada wins court nod to extend credit protection to Nov 7
October 4, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 16 days ago

Sears Canada wins court nod to extend credit protection to Nov 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sears Canada won court approval to extend creditor protection until Nov. 7, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday.

The ruling gives the 65 year-old retail chain more time to consider whether to liquidate all its assets or pursue a deal to stay in business.

The company, which in 2012 was spun off from U.S. retailer Sears Holdings Corp, filed for creditor protection in June and laid out a restructuring plan that included cutting 2,900 jobs and closing roughly a quarter of its stores. . (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
