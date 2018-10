NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as early as Friday, sources said on Wednesday.

Negotiations between Sears Chief Executive Eddie Lampert and Sears’ special board committee are at a standstill over the committee’s refusal to approve Lampert’s rescue plan, the sources said. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)