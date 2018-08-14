BNSF can sue locomotive seat maker over engineer's injuries

A federal appeals court on Monday said the BNSF railroad, owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, can sue a maker of locomotive seats to recoup settlement costs with an engineer who was injured when his seat broke.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Paul, Minnesota said a lower court judge erred in concluding that the federal Locomotive Inspection Act (“LIA”) preempted BNSF’s product liability and breach of contract claims against Seats Inc.

