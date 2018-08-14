FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 14, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BNSF can sue locomotive seat maker over engineer's injuries

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday said the BNSF railroad, owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, can sue a maker of locomotive seats to recoup settlement costs with an engineer who was injured when his seat broke.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Paul, Minnesota said a lower court judge erred in concluding that the federal Locomotive Inspection Act (“LIA”) preempted BNSF’s product liability and breach of contract claims against Seats Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KQTZkA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.