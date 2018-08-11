Employee takes off in empty airplane from Seattle's airport, crashes

Aug 10 (Reuters) - An airline employee took off in an airplane at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport on Friday before crashing in the south Puget Sound, the airport said on social media.

No passengers were onboard during the incident and normal operations have resumed at the airfield, the airport said on Twitter.

Alaska Airlines said that it was aware of an unauthorized take-off of a Q400 airplane operated by a sister carrier Horizon Air.

“More information as we learn more,” it said on Twitter. (Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Neil Fullick)