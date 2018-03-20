Seattle Genetics' Hodgkin's lymphoma drug gets U.S. approval

U.S. regulators on Tuesday approved Seattle Genetics Inc’s Adcetris as part of a chemotherapy cocktail to treat advanced Hodgkin’s lymphoma in newly diagnosed patients.

The approval was granted for use in patients with Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, and is the first new treatment in over 40 years.

Adcetris has already been approved in the United States to treat other forms of blood cancer as well as patients with Hodgkin’s lymphoma who have already received a stem cell transplant or two chemotherapy treatments. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)