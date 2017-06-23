FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
SeaWorld subpoenaed on disclosures about "Blackfish" impact
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2017 / 9:52 PM / in 2 months

SeaWorld subpoenaed on disclosures about "Blackfish" impact

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said on Friday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with an investigation over disclosures made about the impact of the "Blackfish" documentary and trading in the company's securities.

The investigation relates to disclosures and public statements made by the company, certain executives and individuals on or before August 2014 about impact of the 2013 documentary.

Blackfish depicted the captivity and public exhibition of killer whales as inherently cruel, which led to widespread criticism of the marine park operator.

The company said it has also received subpoenas from the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has set up a committee comprising independent directors to deal with these inquiries. (bit.ly/2rLd1QU) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.