COPENHAGEN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Danske Bank has agreed to buy the Danish pension unit of Sweden’s SEB in a 6.5 billion Danish crowns ($1 billion) deal, the companies said on Thursday.

The unit has around 275 employees and slightly more than 100 billion crowns in assets under management.

The deal is conditional upon regulatory approvals and Danske expects final approval in the first half of 2018.