SEB receives list ahead of money laundering TV programme

STOCKHOLM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Sweden’s SEB said on Tuesday it had received a list of 194 corporate names from public broadcaster SVT which is due to air a programme investigating money laundering in the Baltics and is expected to include information about the bank.

“SEB has compared the names with the bank’s internal analysis, which has served as the basis for the assessment and the comments that the bank has made concerning the Baltic operations,” the bank said in a statement.

“The names on the list from Sveriges Television are, in all material respects, covered by the bank’s own analysis and do not change the bank’s fundamental assessment.”