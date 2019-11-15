SEB contacted by Swedish broadcaster over money laundering

STOCKHOLM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sweden’s SEB said on Friday it had been informed that Swedish television will report on suspected money laundering in the Baltics in an upcoming program, including information concerning SEB.

The bank said in a statement it had received questions from public service broadcaster SVT’s investigative news programme “Uppdrag Granskning”, but that it had no further knowledge of the content of the planned programme.

SEB added it would evaluate any information shown in the TV programme and compare with its own analyses and previously handled cases.