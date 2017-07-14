SEB Q2 operating profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported second-quarter operating profit above expectations on Friday and said customer activity had increased in all segments.

SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.68 billion Swedish crowns ($680 mln), beating a mean forecast for 5.28 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 5.54 billion in the year-ago period.

"As business sentiment continued to grow more positive, customer activity increased in all segments and markets where we operate," the bank said in the report.