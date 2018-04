STOCKHOLM, April 30 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported first-quarter operating profit below market expectations on Monday as cautious corporate customers and a seasonal slowdown hampered earnings.

SEB’s operating profit in the quarter fell to 5.26 billion Swedish crowns ($607 million) lagging a mean forecast for 5.48 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 5.53 billion in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.6622 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)