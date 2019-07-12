SEB Q2 operating profit above expectations

STOCKHOLM, July 12 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB reported operating profit above expectations on Friday, driven by high corporate activity that boosted demand for its corporate advisory services.

Operating profit at Sweden’s top corporate bank fell to 6.10 billion Swedish crowns ($651.47 million) from a year-ago 10.67 billion, but beat a mean forecast of 5.74 billion in a poll of analysts.

The year-ago figure was helped by one-off capital gains totalling 4.5 billion crowns. ($1 = 9.3635 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Esha Vaish)