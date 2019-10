STOCKHOLM Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB reported better-than-expected net profit on Wednesday, driven by corporate demand for its advisory services and lending business.

Net profit rose to 4.77 billion Swedish crowns ($493.39 million) compared to 4.54 billion for third quarter of last year, topping the mean forecast 4.61 billion seen by analysts according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 9.6679 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Niklas Pollard)