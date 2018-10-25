FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 5:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

SEB Q3 profit beats forecast

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group <SEB reported third-quarter operating earnings above market expectations on Thursday, boosted by an uptick in lending demand from large corporations.

SEB’s operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.59 billion Swedish crowns ($613.9 million), beating a mean forecast for 5.37 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 5.38 billion in the year-ago period. ($1 = 9.1054 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

