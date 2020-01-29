SEB Q4 profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM Jan 29 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, driven by robust demand for corporate lending and advisory services and higher interest rates in Sweden.

SEB’s net profit rose to 5.8 billion Swedish crowns ($610.7 million) from a year-ago 4.6 billion, beating a mean forecast for 4.9 billion in a poll of analysts according to Refinitiv estimates.

The bank proposed an ordinary dividend of 6.25 crowns per share for 2019, up from 6.00 crowns in 2018 but slightly lower than the expected 6.31 crowns. ($1 = 9.4970 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Colm Fulton and Johan Ahlander, editing by Niklas Pollard)