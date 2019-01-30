SEB Q4 profit tops forecast, hikes dividend

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB proposed raising its dividend for 2018 as it reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter operating earnings as the bank’s trading profited from increased market volatility.

SEB’s operating profit rose to 5.77 billion crowns ($637 million) from a year-ago 4.20 billion, beating a mean forecast for 5.50 billion in a poll of analysts. The year-ago-figure was affected by a 1.9 billion Swedish crown writedown.

The bank said it would propose a dividend totalling 6.50 crowns per share compared to an average forecast of 6.36 crowns in the poll and 5.75 crowns in 2016. The dividend corresponded to a payout ratio of 61 percent.

SEB’s target is to distribute 40 percent or more of earnings per share. ($1 = 9.0513 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing Niklas Pollard)