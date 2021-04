Sweden's SEB posts Q1 profit beat

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB reported a better-than-expected net profit for the third quarter on Wednesday amid improved market trading conditions and a growth of its assets under management.

Net profit at Sweden’s top corporate bank rose to 6.02 billion Swedish crowns ($717.6 million)from a year-ago 2.36 billion, well beating a mean forecast of 4.87 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.3891 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Niklas Pollard)