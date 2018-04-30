UPDATE 1-SEB profit lags forecast as cautious corporate customers weigh

(Adds details, CEO comment)

STOCKHOLM, April 30 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported first-quarter operating profit below market expectations on Monday as cautious corporate customers and a seasonal slowdown hampered earnings.

SEB’s operating profit in the quarter fell by 5 percent to 5.26 billion Swedish crowns ($607 million), lagging a mean forecast for 5.48 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 5.53 billion in the year-ago period.

“Business sentiment subsided a bit from the peak levels seen during last year and equity markets were marked by high volatility. We saw little large event-driven activity,” CEO Johan Torgeby said in the report.

SEB, Sweden’s top corporate bank, saw its net commission income fall to 4.19 billion crowns from 4.27 billion a year ago and 4.39 in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank, which has seen its shares lose 10 percent of its value this year amid investors worries over a rocky Swedish housing market, said mortgage lending in Sweden grew at around 4 percent and that housing prices appeared to have stabilised.

As a result, net interest income, which includes income from mortgages, rose to 4.99 billion crowns from 4.72 billion a year ago and 4.98 billion in the poll.

Loan losses declined to 109 million crowns, compared to 204 in the year-ago-period and a loss of 246 million seen by analysts. ($1 = 8.6622 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)