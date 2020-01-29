UPDATE 1-SEB Q4 profit beats forecast, flags uncertainty on AML probe

* Net profit SEK 5.8 bln vs mean forecast 4.9 bln

* Corporate lending gives boost

* Says outcome of money laundering probe “uncertain”

* SEB proposes raised annual dividend (Adds CEO quote, more figures, AML investigation)

STOCKHOLM Jan 29 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, driven by robust demand for corporate lending and advisory services and higher interest rates in Sweden.

The forecast-beating earnings come a month after the Swedish financial watchdog said it was investigating SEB over its alleged role in a Baltic money laundering scandal which has hammered the share price of rival Swedbank.

SEB’s net profit rose to 5.8 billion Swedish crowns ($610.7 million) from a year-ago 4.6 billion, beating a mean forecast for 4.9 billion in a poll of analysts according to Refinitiv estimates.

“Demand for corporate lending and advisory services, combined with higher activity among institutional customers in SEB’s Markets business, drove income,” SEB Chief Executive Johan Torgeby said in a statement.

Stockholm-based SEB said the outcome of the Swedish watchdog’s investigation into alleged money laundering was due in April, adding that the “outcome of this process is uncertain and could lead to sanctions”.

Loan losses increased to 997 million crowns in the quarter, more than double the year-ago 413 million, due to two specific corporate engagements, the bank said.

Net interest income, which includes income from mortgages, was up 14% to 5.9 billion crowns from 5.2 billion a year ago.

The bank proposed an ordinary dividend of 6.25 crowns per share for 2019, up from 6.00 crowns in 2018 but slightly lower than the mean analyst forecast of 6.31 crowns. ($1 = 9.4970 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Colm Fulton and Johan Ahlander, editing by Niklas Pollard)