UPDATE 1-Sweden's SEB raises dividend as trading gains boost Q4 profit

* SEB Q4 profit tops forecast, boosted by volatility

* Proposes dividend of SEK 6.50/share

* Net commission income tops forecast

* Net interest income weaker than expected (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB proposed raising its dividend for 2018 as it reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter operating earnings as the bank profited from increased market volatility in its trading business.

The bank said it would propose a dividend totalling 6.50 crowns per share compared to an average forecast of 6.36 crowns in the poll and 5.75 crowns in 2016. The dividend corresponded to a payout ratio of 61 percent.

SEB’s target is to distribute 40 percent or more of earnings per share.

Sweden’s top corporate bank said operating profit rose to 5.77 billion crowns ($637 million) from a year-ago 4.20 billion, beating a mean forecast for 5.50 billion in a poll of analysts. However, the year-ago-figure was affected by a 1.9 billion Swedish crown writedown.

“Financial institutions became more active towards the end of the year as volatility picked up, leading to a recovery in SEB’s Markets business,” the bank said in a statement.

The rival of domestic Sweden’s Swedbank and Handelsbanken and Finland-based Nordea, said net commission income rose to 4.85 billion crowns from 4.72 billion a year ago, topping the 4.66 billion seen by analysts.

Net interest income, which includes income from mortgages, rose to 5.22 billion crowns from 5.18 billion a year ago, missing the analysts’ mean forecast at 5.32 billion.

SEB, which has seen its shares lose around 10 percent of their value since September, said loan losses widened to 413 million crowns compared to 105 million in the year-ago-period and the 373 million seen in the poll of analyst.