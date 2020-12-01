SEC alum Thomas Kim swaps Sidley for Gibson Dunn in D.C.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher added another agency veteran to its securities regulation and corporate governance practice, the firm said Tuesday, picking up Thomas Kim as a partner in Washington, D.C.

Kim, who was a partner at Sidley Austin for seven years, is at least the third hire to the practice this year. Gibson Dunn in September snagged Irell & Manella’s securities litigation practice chairman and executive committee member Craig Varnen. In June, the firm hired of counsel Cassandra Tillinghast, who served as the associate general counsel for Capital One Financial Corp.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qfLrd0