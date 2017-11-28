SEC looking at fixed-income markets with 'greater focus' -Clayton

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton said on Tuesday that the SEC has formed a group to examine fixed-income markets with the goal of protecting retail investors.

Clayton, speaking at the Managed Funds Association Conference, said the SEC is looking at fixed-income markets with “greater focus” than in the past as fixed-income markets will look more like equity markets in coming years. (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)